Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $126.55 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,299 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Wix.com worth $126,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,905,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of WIX opened at $162.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $133.00 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.72 and a 200 day moving average of $222.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.63.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.