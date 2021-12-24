Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $128.13 Million Stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 39.82% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $128,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 249.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.