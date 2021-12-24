Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $132.31 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 414,951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $132,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $212.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.48. The company has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

