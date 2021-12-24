Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,497 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.53% of Summit Materials worth $133,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after buying an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after buying an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 173.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after buying an additional 952,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 21.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,687,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,507,000 after buying an additional 651,957 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Summit Materials stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.24. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

