Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Lockheed Martin worth $131,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,644,090,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $347.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.