Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,243,846 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,944,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.65% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $143,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5,956.5% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

