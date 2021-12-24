Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.70% of Encompass Health worth $127,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

EHC stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

