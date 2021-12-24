Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,544 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,966 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.68% of Independent Bank worth $142,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Independent Bank by 70.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $79.83 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

