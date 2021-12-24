Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,064,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,039,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.98% of Old Republic International worth $140,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 628,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after buying an additional 312,193 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

