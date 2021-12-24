Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 272,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of RenaissanceRe worth $110,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ian D. Branagan bought 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNR opened at $167.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.79. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 0.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -56.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.38.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

