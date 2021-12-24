Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Tyler Technologies worth $116,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $523.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $524.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

