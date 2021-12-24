Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,145 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.92% of Choice Hotels International worth $135,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $152.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $153.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.43 and its 200 day moving average is $129.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

