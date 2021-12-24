Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,514 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.82% of PTC worth $115,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.32.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.44.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.