Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,783 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Mondelez International worth $112,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.94 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

