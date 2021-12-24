Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 66,833 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.48% of Hillenbrand worth $108,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 430.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hillenbrand by 108,273.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,326. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.