Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 729,255 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 729,255 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.24% of Korn Ferry worth $127,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,375 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,320,000 after buying an additional 238,650 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,235,000 after purchasing an additional 34,924 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

