VideoCoin Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $60.44 million and $164,164.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded up 221,290.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1,581,114,918.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,967,899 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.