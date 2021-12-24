Vidulum Price Tops $0.11 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 71.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $815,061.55 and approximately $4,620.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001203 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

