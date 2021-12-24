VIG 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,094.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $478,956.58 and $1,094.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,873,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

