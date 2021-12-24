Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.61

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $4.86. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 841,181 shares.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.
The stock has a market capitalization of $405.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VKTX)
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.
