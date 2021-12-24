Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.61

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $4.86. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 841,181 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $405.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.