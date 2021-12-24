Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Shares Down 0%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. 330 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VABS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 498.0% during the third quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 352,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 293,271 shares during the period.

