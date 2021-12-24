Visor.Finance Market Capitalization Hits $682,993.38 (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded 97.7% lower against the dollar. Visor.Finance has a total market cap of $682,993.38 and approximately $1,348.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Visor.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00042257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Visor.Finance Profile

Visor.Finance is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,998,159 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

