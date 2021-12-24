VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Brokerages forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post $330,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $360,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics posted sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $1.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 26.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 375.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 27,637 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 75.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 478,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 85,186.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 152.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 268,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

VTGN opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.