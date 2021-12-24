Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.37. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 29,486 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Malachite Innovations, Inc engages in unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. It operates through Pharmaceutical Operations and Clinical Operations segments. The Clinical Operations segment focuses on treating patients suffering from addiction and dependency.

