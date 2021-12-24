Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Stock Price Up 4%

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

About Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC)

Vivic Corp. engages in the tourism business. It also involves in the research and development of yacht manufacturing, tourism, pier, real estate operations, and application of new energy saving technologies. The company was founded on February 16, 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Vivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.