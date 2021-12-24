VNT Chain (VNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $211,302.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $801,686.42 and $211,302.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007046 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

