VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.57

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.68. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 43,266 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $78.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 92.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.