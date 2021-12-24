Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $388.46

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 388.46 ($5.13) and traded as low as GBX 325 ($4.29). Volex shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.49), with a volume of 1,174,781 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on shares of Volex in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a market cap of £539.64 million and a P/E ratio of 18.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 392.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 388.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

About Volex (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

