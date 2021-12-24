Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 3,183 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Amundi bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $34,227,766,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4,077.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,913,000 after purchasing an additional 353,826 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

