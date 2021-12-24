Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 31,853 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,853 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Under Armour by 34,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Under Armour by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Shares of UAA opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

