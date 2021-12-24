Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,113,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 38,185 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $21.24 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

