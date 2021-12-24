Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 353.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.68. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.