Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 72,025 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,025 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dropbox by 890.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,611 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,455 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,518 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,489 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,444 shares of company stock worth $1,618,158. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

