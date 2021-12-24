Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $206.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.63. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $141.72 and a 12-month high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.