W Resources (LON:WRES) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.76

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.76 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06). W Resources shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 238,108 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

W Resources Company Profile (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

