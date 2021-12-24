Waifu Token (WAIF) Hits Market Cap of $507,679.02

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Waifu Token has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Waifu Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $507,679.02 and $1,083.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00055869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.76 or 0.07890592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00055572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,038.35 or 0.99912456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00071889 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 308,223,309 coins and its circulating supply is 282,071,899 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io

