Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC) traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$14.10 and last traded at C$14.15. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$459.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.27 million for the quarter.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties; owns and manages hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

