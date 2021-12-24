Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as low as C$0.38. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 445,340 shares changing hands.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$326.98 million and a PE ratio of -18.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

