Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,754 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Walmart by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,349,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,862,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average of $143.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

