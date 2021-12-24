Waltonchain (WTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.22 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001945 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $77.77 million and $7.22 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,131,470 coins and its circulating supply is 78,410,438 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

