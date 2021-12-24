Wanchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.27 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001361 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $133.68 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.16 or 0.00229866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.99 or 0.00498303 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00072957 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

