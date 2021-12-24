Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 1,447 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,448 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.17.

FRC opened at $203.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $139.13 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.16 and its 200-day moving average is $201.65.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

