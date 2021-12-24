Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,563 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $561.78 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $566.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $520.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

