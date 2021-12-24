Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 603,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,688,000 after purchasing an additional 66,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.