Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 55,309 Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $2,938,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $1,934,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STEM opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

In related news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 12,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $305,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,281 shares of company stock worth $7,598,624. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

