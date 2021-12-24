Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,789 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,789 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,223,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,152,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $437.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.07 and a 1-year high of $442.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

