Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 974 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $369.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.37 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.