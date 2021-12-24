Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Shares of Bilander Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWCBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilander Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilander Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.