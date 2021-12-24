Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock worth $395,582,396. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $335.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $932.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.42. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

