Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 109.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth $147,383,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after purchasing an additional 510,073 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pentair by 132.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,693,000 after purchasing an additional 471,042 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $24,971,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE:PNR opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.29.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.